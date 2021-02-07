The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2021 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMG. Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SMG stock opened at $236.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average is $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $250.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,976 shares of company stock worth $9,777,014. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

