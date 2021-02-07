The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $742.06.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $716.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $725.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.69. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams are set to split on the morning of Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

