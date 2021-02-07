The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

