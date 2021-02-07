The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

