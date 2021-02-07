Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $492.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.08. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

