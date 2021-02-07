Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $492.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

