Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0347

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $181.75 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00331515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $807.84 or 0.02120153 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,238,334,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.