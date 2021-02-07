Thisoption One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.83 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $3.83 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00186203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00064047 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00232610 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

