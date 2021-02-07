THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Cap of $589.50 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00009661 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $589.50 million and $100.63 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

