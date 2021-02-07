Thore Cash Trading 41.4% Higher Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $25,501.95 and approximately $55,180.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00390311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

