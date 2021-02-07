ThoreCoin Achieves Market Cap of $645.26 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $645.26 million and $24,072.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $7,443.62 or 0.19329586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00176893 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00235418 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00072590 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

