Thugs Finance Hits One Day Volume of $6,496.00 (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00004119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 120.1% higher against the dollar. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $6,496.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00181387 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00235690 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00075084 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

