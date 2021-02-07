Thugs Finance (THUGS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,936.00

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $4,936.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded up 116.5% against the US dollar. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00178880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00233534 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00073677 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

