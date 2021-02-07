TigerCash (TCH) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $353,690.36 and approximately $2.55 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00377086 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

