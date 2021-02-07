Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Acquires 45,593 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after buying an additional 3,946,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,274,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after purchasing an additional 375,722 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,788,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,081,000 after purchasing an additional 261,674 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

