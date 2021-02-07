Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Invests $8.73 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up 4.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDO. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $26.22 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.