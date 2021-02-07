Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 214.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,340 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000.

NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.50 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

