Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,196 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 519,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 508,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 78,926 shares during the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 136,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 93,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

