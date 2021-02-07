Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $217.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $217.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

