Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 3,145 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth comprises about 1.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Bandwidth worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 323,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,430.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

