Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,800.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,655.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.78.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

