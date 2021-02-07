Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,709 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.32% of Titan International worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

