TitanSwap Price Reaches $0.76 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $40.57 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00063277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.23 or 0.01137011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.68 or 0.06276922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

