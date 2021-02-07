Tixl Market Cap Tops $4.88 Billion (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Tixl token can now be bought for $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tixl has traded up 76.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00176893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00235418 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Tixl Token Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

Tixl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

