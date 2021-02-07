TNC Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $726,723.00 (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.79 million and $726,723.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Token Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup

TNC Coin Token Trading

TNC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

