TNC Coin (TNC) Tops One Day Volume of $633,101.00

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One TNC Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $71.98 million and approximately $633,101.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00175165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00239751 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00074005 BTC.

TNC Coin Token Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

TNC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.