TokenPay Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $342,386.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.75 or 1.00065489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00066981 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000240 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,950,744 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.