Tokes (TKS) Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $127,224.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Tokes Token Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokes Token Trading

Tokes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

