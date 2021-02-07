TOP One Day Volume Reaches $138,771.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. TOP has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $138,771.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.65 or 0.01128039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.56 or 0.06204138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

