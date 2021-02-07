Tornado (TCORE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $761,362.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $407,808.93 and approximately $761,362.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can now be bought for $67.97 or 0.00176505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00187835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00232900 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

