Tourist Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 78.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Tourist Token has a market cap of $4,368.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 82.5% lower against the dollar. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00175334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00062767 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00229791 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00071820 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

