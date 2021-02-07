TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

