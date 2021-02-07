TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.58 million and the highest is $7.75 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $30.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.41 million to $30.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.76 million, with estimates ranging from $40.72 million to $42.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million.

TACT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TACT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

