Travala.com Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.25 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Travala.com has a market cap of $80.00 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00004525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00178784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00240014 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,072,318 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

