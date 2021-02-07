Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Trex by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $104.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

