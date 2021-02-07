Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report ($1.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.15). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,611.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,179 shares of company stock worth $749,142. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tricida by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 51,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tricida by 86.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 559,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 189.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,094,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 716,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 756.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 274,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 753,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The company has a market capitalization of $359.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

