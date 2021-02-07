Tripio Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.62 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $1.62 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00063221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.01139780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.92 or 0.06218852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

TRIO is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

