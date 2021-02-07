TriumphX Achieves Market Cap of $6.39 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded 14% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $349,859.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00063938 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00231830 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

