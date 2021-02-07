TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. TRON has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001841 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars.

