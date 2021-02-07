True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Achieves Market Cap of $303,404.38

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded up 88.1% against the US dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $303,404.38 and $5,022.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00234857 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074834 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

