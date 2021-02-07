True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Hits One Day Volume of $2,579.00

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded up 65% against the US dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market cap of $254,509.18 and approximately $2,579.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00178204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062786 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232774 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073671 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

