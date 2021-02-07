TrueChain Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 1% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $20.25 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.29 or 0.01243474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.10 or 0.06849549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017327 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.