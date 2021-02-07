TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,974.87

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 41.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $128,974.87 and $12,481.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.95 or 0.01161103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.74 or 0.06266411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023010 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016924 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00033394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

