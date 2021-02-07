TrueFeedBack Tops 1-Day Volume of $339,609.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $339,609.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.83 or 0.01140414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.34 or 0.06278223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

