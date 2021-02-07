TrueFlip Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $670.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $670.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 43.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.28 or 0.01242574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.39 or 0.06251494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.