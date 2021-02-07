TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,634.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.84 or 0.01138022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.14 or 0.06431929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017047 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

