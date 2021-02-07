TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $374.74 million and approximately $104.89 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00063221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.01139780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.92 or 0.06218852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 374,899,606 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

