Truist Securiti Weighs in on AbbVie Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.73 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

