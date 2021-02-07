TrustSwap (SWAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.86 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $67.81 million and $1.86 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,616,626 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

