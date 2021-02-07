TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.32 Million

Brokerages predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce sales of $506.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.83 million. TTEC posted sales of $461.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $85.35.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

